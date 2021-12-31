New coffee shop opens in West Terre Haute despite challenges caused by pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many companies have decided to close this year because of struggles the pandemic caused.
Businesses say supply chain issues, staff shortages, and inflation are reasons for closing. Despite these ongoing issues many businesses have decided to open a business this year. One of those companies is Macksville Coffee Company in West Terre Haute.
It opened its doors in November after lots of preparation and struggles along the way. Owner, Victor Rubinacci, says supply chain issues caused issues with finding what was needed to transform the building to match their visions.
"The price of wire right in the middle of the renovation sky rocketed which added to the increase which we had to plan on the budget" says Rubinacci.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce president, Kevin Brinegar, discussed issued the pandemic has caused for businesses at Thursdays press conference.
"It's directly impacting the supply chain compounding those problems and contributing to the rising inflation that has reached 30 year highs. When supply goes down prices go up" says Brinegar.
Despite these issues, owners of Macksville continued to work hard throughout the pandemic to make their dreams a reality. They say a coffee shop was a major need in West Terre Haute. The new business offers delicious coffee, Italian desserts, and a variety of other pastries. The owners says owning a business takes a lot of hard work and long hours, but it's worth it knowing they can serve customers. She encourages aspiring business owners to follow their dreams.
"You only live once you may as well take the chance. our town really needed something and I think with the few of the local people who have opened businesses it's going to inspire others to do the same and bring our town back."
The U.S. chamber of commerce shares tips on how to successfully open a business during pandemic.
- develop a digital marketing strategy
- connect with consumers on social media
- be flexible and stay positive
- create a long-term business plan
- be adaptable when issues arise
Click here to find the menu and hours of operations of Mackswell Coffee Company.