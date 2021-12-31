New coffee shop opens in West Terre Haute despite challenges caused by pandemic

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was
18.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New coffee shop opens in West Terre Haute despite challenges caused by pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many companies have decided to close this year because of struggles the pandemic caused.

Businesses say supply chain issues, staff shortages, and inflation are reasons for closing. Despite these ongoing issues many businesses have decided to open a business this year. One of those companies is Macksville Coffee Company in West Terre Haute. 

It opened its doors in November after lots of preparation and struggles along the way. Owner, Victor Rubinacci, says supply chain issues caused issues with finding what was needed to transform the building to match their visions.

"The price of wire right in the middle of the renovation sky rocketed which added to the increase which we had to plan on the budget" says Rubinacci. 

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce president, Kevin Brinegar, discussed issued the pandemic has caused for businesses at Thursdays press conference.

"It's directly impacting the supply chain compounding those problems and contributing to the rising inflation that has reached 30 year highs. When supply goes down prices go up" says Brinegar. 

Despite these issues, owners of Macksville continued to work hard throughout the pandemic to make their dreams a reality. They say a coffee shop was a major need in West Terre Haute. The new business offers delicious coffee, Italian desserts, and a variety of other pastries. The owners says owning a business takes a lot of hard work and long hours, but it's worth it knowing they can serve customers. She encourages aspiring business owners to follow their dreams. 

"You only live once you may as well take the chance. our town really needed something and I think with the few of the local people who have opened businesses it's going to inspire others to do the same and bring our town back."

The U.S. chamber of commerce shares tips on how to successfully open a business during pandemic. 

  • develop a digital marketing strategy
  • connect with consumers on social media
  • be flexible and stay positive
  • create a long-term business plan
  • be adaptable when issues arise

Click here to find the menu and hours of operations of Mackswell Coffee Company. 