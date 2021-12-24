New coffee shop opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new coffee company is here just in time for the holidays! The Loose Goose Coffee Company is happy to be serving customers top-quality coffee and delicious baked goods. The shop opened in December 2021 after months of preparation.
The business says the pandemic caused challenges over the course of establishing the business. It faced several shipping delays and was forced to borrow loaner equipment to get by.
Finding a perfect location and building with a drive-through was key to ensuring a successful business.
Owner, Rachel Targett, says all of the struggles she faced were worth it knowing she can serve customers every day.
"I love the idea that our products and customer service can help improve somebody's day or change the course of somebody's day. Turn it around to something positive," says Targett.
She inspires aspiring business owners to follow their dreams despite the inevitable challenges.
"I was hesitant and scared for years. It's still scary sometimes, but you just have to jump off the cliff and force yourself to move forward. That's kind of what I did with this, and I feel like it's paying off now," says Targett.
The Loose Goose Coffee Company is located at 3020 S 7th street and will have a grand opening on January 11 with $1 drinks, giveaways, and prizes!