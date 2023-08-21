New circuit court judge sworn in

Daniel Young was sworn in as Vermillion County Circuit Court judge.
Young's predecessor resigned from the office last October.
The position was initially filled by Gov. Eric Holcomb until Young's appointment and swearing in.
Young previously had his own law practice, working mostly in Tippecanoe, White and Clinton counties.
He plans to start working through the backlog of cases in Vermillion County.
"Some of the docket has filled up and so I'm going to be working diligently to move through those cases and to apply the law as I'm required to do and the Constitution," he said.