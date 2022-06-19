New children's book teaches kids the magic of colors and teamwork

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wondered how the sky stays painted blue, and the sun keep its golden yellow glow?
Well, there is a new children's book on the market that might just have the answer to all of your color questions.
Nick Telezyn is a local author who just published his first children's book.
It is titled The Color Guards.
The book gives children a simple introduction into the world of colors, and how colors are made.
It is a tale of how five color guards make sure the rainbow remains true, and it's beautifully illustrated by local artist, Becky Hochhalter.
The five guards are named after Telezyn's grandchildren.
Telezyn says this book teaches more than one valuable lesson.
"The color guards have to work together to get gray, and red and blue have to work together to make purple. So, I think it's a nice simple introduction to kids on how colors work and how they have to work together to make other colors," Telezyn said.
The best part is -- a percentage of the proceeds goes toward the Terre Haute Noon Optimist Club Clothe-A-Child fund.
