New children's book shares the story of local Holocaust survivor Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Holocaust survivor's story will soon reach children around the world.
Before her death in 2019, Eva Kor set out to write a children's book.
Kor believed students were learning about the Holocaust "too little, too late."
She partnered with children's author Danica Davidson for the project.
Davidson says Eva is still working to end prejudice after her passing.
"Talking to kids about the Holocaust in general can be overwhelming. That's why it is so important. It's from a child's perspective. That let's us talk about this in an accessible way for kids. Because it's Eva surviving the Holocaust, but it's also Eva being bullied at school, Eva not fitting in at home. It's a bunch of things kids can relate to no matter who they are.," Davidson said.
The book is called "I Will Protect You." Learn more about the book here.