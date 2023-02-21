New changes are being made to the Indiana Theatre in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The current owners of the Indiana Theatre announced they are handing over the reins to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
KJB Theaters will manage the daily operations of the theatre.
With the new theatre opening its doors again soon, one local business owner is excited for what it'll bring to the city.
Kelly Ford is the Co-Owner of J.Ford's Black Angus in downtown Terre Haute. She says she is glad that the theatre is being utilized once again!
"It grabs your attention. So, of course, everybody knows where it is, everybody knows what it looks like, but nobody really comes inside anymore because it hasn't been anything for a while. So it's going to be a huge draw," said Ford.
In the 80s and 90's, it was a second-run movie theatre. Now, the Indiana Theatre will be a "first-run movie" experience. The KJB Theaters estimates to book 22 movies per year that will play for an average of two to three weeks each.
"You had to wait several months to see movies at a discount. We're gonna be showing first-run movies here for the first time on this building since probably the 70s, maybe the late 60s. So that's pretty exciting. We're gonna bring first-run movies back to downtown Terre Haute," said President of "KJB Theaters," Brent Barnhart.
"That's not the only thing the theatre is updating. New HVAC, new wiring and plumbing, new chairs, new projection system, sound and screen. New concession stand, bar, and new marquee, too as well. A lot of improvement," said Barnhart.
Instead of tearing down the theatre, Ford is glad that new life is being breathed back into the theatre.
"We will all benefit from that. All the restaurants will. All business will," said Ford.
They're still working to iron out some details with the timeline. Barnhart expects the theatre to be up and running in 12 to 18 months.