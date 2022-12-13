New CDL program for Parke Heritage students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Semi-truck drivers play a vital role in getting us the items we need every day.
All truck drivers must have a commercial driver's license or CDL.
Parke Heritage High School is setting up a new program where students will get a jump-start on their careers.
Owen Rolison and Sutton Ramsay are both seniors at Parke Heritage High School. They're both participating in the new CDL program.
The boys say they're excited to get another tool under their belts as they graduate from high school.
"Coming from a farming family, it's great to have because I can do more. I can drive a semi, do whatever they need," said Ramsay.
"Crum Trucking" donated a semi truck to the school. Now, students have a vehicle to drive as they enter the new program.
The class will consist of thirty hours behind the wheel, classroom instruction, and a "Simulation." The simulation will give students the experience of being behind the wheel before they drive the semi truck.
Principal Bruce Patton says this program will provide students with new opportunities, as they will leave high school with school credits and more.
"It's pretty exciting to have this program in our school, especially being one of the first ones in the state. I think it's really going to benefit our students and give them a leg up as they go out to the real world," said Patton.
Patton says there is a truck driver shortage. Rolison hopes the program will make it easier for him to land a job after school.
"It's probably not the best circumstance anyone wants to be in right now, but in a way, it's good for us getting the CDL because it almost may guarantee us a job and more out of high school," said Rolison.
The school plans on starting the cdl program next semester.
both Ramsay and Rolison say it's nice to be ahead of the game and get their license as they start their careers.
"There are uses to where a tractor needs to be delivered, or if someone just needs someone to step up and take responsibility for a load, that could be me," said Rolison.
Rolison says after high school, he plans to be in a specific John Deer Program. While Ramsay plans to go to a university and use his CDL to get extra money.