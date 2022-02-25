New CDC Covid-19 metrics drop strong mask recommendations for most of the country

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  Moderate flooding is possible on the East Fork White
River at Seymour.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over
much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to
recede.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 1130
AM CST /1230 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton
floods.  Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 14.6 feet
Sunday, March 6.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday, March 7 and continue falling to 13.6 feet Monday,
March 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 05.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday /7:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 22.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Friday /7:30 PM EST Friday/ was 22.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday, March 5 and continue falling to 15.2 feet Monday,
March 7.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New CDC Covid-19 metrics drop strong mask recommendations for most of the country

  • 0
The US is lagging on booster shots compared to other western countries

The United States has a booster shot problem. As other nations hurtle ahead in their Covid-19 vaccination programs, lagging uptake in the US of the third vaccine is concerning public health experts.

 CDC

(CNN) -- Most people in the United States live in areas where those who are healthy do not need to wear masks indoors, according to new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance -- a sweeping change from what earlier Covid-19 metrics recommended.

New CDC metrics indicate that about 28% of people in the United States live in a county where they need to wear masks indoors. Previously, CDC pointed to levels of coronavirus transmission within communities as a key metric for restrictions and recommended that people in areas with high or substantial levels of transmission -- about 99% of the population -- should wear masks indoors.

Now, the CDC's "Covid-19 community level" metrics are based on three pieces of data in a community: new Covid-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid-19 cases. The CDC's website includes a list of US counties and their current Covid-19 levels.

Under the updated guidance, more than 70% of the US population is in a location with low or medium Covid-19 community levels. For those areas, there is no recommendation for indoor masking unless you are at potential "increased risk" for Covid-19 and if so, the CDC recommends to talk to your health care provider about wearing a mask.

"We're in a better place today than we were six months ago, six weeks ago, six days ago," US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement to CNN. "Now it's time to focus on severity, not just cases, of COVID. Because of all the hard work that's been done and the many tools we've developed to tackle COVID, we can ease the guidance on mask use — not everyone in every place needs to wear a mask."

At all levels, the CDC recommends people get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested if they have symptoms.

In areas with "high" levels, the CDC also advises wearing a mask in public indoor settings, including schools. In areas with "medium" levels, the CDC advises talking with your doctor about wearing a mask if you're at increased risk for Covid-19. In areas with "low" Covid-19 community levels, there is no recommendation for mask wearing.

The CDC notes that anyone who wants to wear a mask should continue to do so.

"This new framework moves beyond just looking at cases and test positivity, to evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease -- including hospitalizations and hospital capacity -- and helps to determine whether the level of Covid-19 and severe disease are low, medium or high in a community," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a telebriefing call Friday.

"The Covid-19 community level we are releasing today will inform CDC recommendations on prevention measures, like masking, and CDC recommendations for layered prevention measures will depend on the Covid-19 level in the community," Walensky said. "This updated approach focuses on directing our prevention efforts towards protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed."

Community Covid-19 levels

Counties with fewer than 200 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past week are considered to have "low" Covid-19 community levels if they have fewer than 10 new Covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or less than 10% of staffed hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients on average in the past week.

Levels are "medium" if counties have 10 to nearly 20 new Covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or between 10% and 14.9% of staffed hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients on average in the past week.

Levels are considered "high" if counties have 20 or more new Covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or at least 15% of staffed hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients on average in the past week.

Counties with 200 or more new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past week are not considered to have "low" levels of Covid-19. They are considered "medium" if they have fewer than 10 new Covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or less than 10% of staffed hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients on average in the past week. They are considered "high" if they have if they have 10 or more new Covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or at least 10% of staffed hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients on average in the past week.

The update to CDC guidance comes at a time when daily Covid-19 cases in the United States have fallen to a tenth of what they were at their peak last month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The 90% drop -- from an average of more than 802,000 cases per day on January 15 to less than 75,000 currently -- happened over the course of about six weeks.

In recent weeks, some states seem to have already made this shift in focus from community transmission to hospitalizations. Many states have made plans to lift indoor or school mask mandates based on their own metrics: declining hospitalization rates and having a larger share of fully vaccinated residents than the national average.

The-CNN-Wire

