New casino opens about 60 miles from Terre Haute

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Ahead of next year's expected grand opening of the Terre Haute Casino Resort - another new casino just opened its doors not too far from here.
The Golden Nugget Casino opened its doors around 60 miles away in Danville, Illinois. This marks casino number 13 in the Land of Lincoln.
You'll find it just off I-74 on the city's east side.
It held its grand opening Friday morning, but it's been operating under a soft open since May.
The casino offers 14 Vegas-style table games and 500 slots. Illinois gaming laws prohibit us from showing video from inside.
For Danville, this casino has been years in the making. The owners are excited to open.
"The reason why Danville has a casino is because we are on the Indiana border. For now, more than 30 percent of our customers are coming across the border to game here," Owner James Wilmont told us.
There are no hotels on site, however, there are five located just down the street from the casino.