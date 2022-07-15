New butcher shop to fill missing grocery store void

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois is home to just under 2,500 residents. For years they have had to travel nearly 25 miles in order to get their groceries from the closest Walmart.
That is all about to change.
After their only local grocery store, an IGA, closed years ago the town of Casey has put together efforts to fill the void with no results.
"The city has been trying to replace the grocery store," Casey Mayor Mike Nichols said. "All of them that we have contacted have said you are too small, they just aren't up for it."
This is where the new butcher shop steps in.
Mayor Nichols noticed how well the business has been ran at its only other location in Charleston, IL and knew it was the right fit for his city.
In addition to meat, the Butcher Shop will carry canned goods to further ensure the people of Casey have what they need when stopping in.
"A grocery store would be nice," Nichols said. "In the meantime, we will piece together what we can with the Butcher Shop."