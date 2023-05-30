New business opens on 3rd Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute celebrated a new business making the city its home.
Onin Staffing held its ribbon cutting for the opening of its new Terre Haute branch.
Onin Staffing is an employment agency that hires temporary workers for industrial and office jobs.
The area manager, David Leeds, shared the agency has been looking into coming to Terre Haute for a few years now. He says he's glad to see it finally become a reality.
"the community has really, really embraced us. I mean, I was just amazed as we were going out; we were hand-delivering invitations over the last couple of weeks, and the reception has just been marvelous, really marvelous." Leeds said.
Onin Staffing can be found at 2501 South 3rd Street. That's next the Red Wing Shoe Store.