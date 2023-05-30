 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

New business opens on 3rd Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute celebrated a new business making the city its home.

Onin Staffing held its ribbon cutting for the opening of its new Terre Haute branch.

Onin Staffing is an employment agency that hires temporary workers for industrial and office jobs.

The area manager, David Leeds, shared the agency has been looking into coming to Terre Haute for a few years now. He says he's glad to see it finally become a reality.

"the community has really, really embraced us. I mean, I was just amazed as we were going out; we were hand-delivering invitations over the last couple of weeks, and the reception has just been marvelous, really marvelous." Leeds said.

Onin Staffing can be found at 2501 South 3rd Street. That's next the Red Wing Shoe Store.

