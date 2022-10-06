New budget and new growth for Terre Haute - Highlights from Thursday's City Council Meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met this Thursday, and council members made several big decisions that could impact you and your community.
One of those big decisions involves next year's budget.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved the 2023 City Budget. Mayor Duke Bennett says this is an 8% increase from last year's budget, but it will be balanced out with additional revenue sources coming to the city.
This means that Terre Haute will have a balanced budget for the eighth straight year.
The mayor says he has big hopes for this year's budget, and he is excited to see more growth and development in the city.
"We are coming in with a solid [budget]," Mayor Duke Bennett said. "We will be in great financial position at the end of this year to lead into next year's budget. Everything is coming together just the way we hoped it would, and we are still able to do a lot of things in the community."
Also as part of the final 2023 budget, city employees will see significant raises.
Across the board, a majority of employees will see a 4% raise. The mayor says a raise like this is something many departments haven't seen in a long time, and especially with high inflationary prices, this is something that was very needed.
Also at Thursday's meeting, there was discussion about future growth in the 12 Points Historic District.
Pat Goodwin, a lifelong Terre Haute resident, introduced a new zoning ordinance to the City Council. He says there are many goals of this ordinance including, encouraging new businesses to come to 12 Points and preserving the historic nature of the area.
In the end, the council tabled the decision on this ordinance to next month's meeting. This is to allow further discussion from the public before a final vote is made.
"There is a lot of growth in 12 Points, and as we grow, we want to make sure we are doing it the right way," Tiffany Baker with the 12 Points Revitalization group, said. "I hope that we continue with this momentum that we've had over the last couple of years. There's a lot of stuff happening and a lot more announcements are coming, so I am excited to get this zoning passed so we can continue to move forward in the neighborhood."
To learn more about this zoning ordinance, the 12 Points Revitalization Group will be hosting a meeting on Wednesday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. This will be at Grace Community Church on Lafayette Avenue.
Finally, we are bringing you more information on what city leaders are calling a "Botox Center" relocating to a Terre Haute neighborhood.
On Thursday, the decision to open Magnolia Rose Aesthetics on South Center Street was tabled for the second time by the council.
The owner now hopes to get more information out to the public on her business before the council makes a final vote at the next meeting.
This will be back up for discussion, along with several other items, at the council's next meeting on Thursday, November 3 at 6:00 p.m.