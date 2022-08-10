New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!
It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County.
Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics like eggs, pancakes, and sandwiches, but there are also some exclusive items you can't find anywhere else, like the Pork-Belly Waffles.
The owner says its a dream come true to bring this business to life with his wife and family.
"I have been in the restaurant industry for 20+ years and worked the corporate chains, but it was finally time for me to step out on my own and do something that I love doing, so it's just really a dream come true," Travis Vinzant, the owner of The Spot, said.
Vinzant says he hopes to use The Spot to give back to the community as well.
In the near future, he says he wants to start cooking classes for underprivileged kids.
You can check out this new brunch spot on Thursdays through Sundays from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.