New bridge to replace Cannon Ball Bridge in St. Francisville being built this fall

ST. FRANCISVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A historic Bridge in southern Illinois will soon be seeing a much-needed upgrade.
Cannon Ball Bridge isn't just an old bridge out in the middle of nowhere.
It is a daily commute for many.
"It is estimated that six to seven hundred vehicles a day cross this bridge and even more in the fall. It's a very busy, very busy road," said St. Francisville Mayor Danny Lynn.
Both of the historic bridges connect the town of St. Francisville, Illinois to South Sixth Street Road which is just south of Vincennes.
Starting in October, construction will begin on building a modern, two-lane bridge.
That will replace the current, one-lane wooden bridge that crosses the "overflow region" near the Wabash River.
Lynn said there were a few roadblocks during the planning stages, but he's happy the project finally has the greenlight.
"The biggest thing holding this project back was the mitigation site that needed to be purchased to plant trees, shrubs, and grasses to replace all of the trees that will be cut down."
The bridges were built by a railroad company in the late 1800s.
In the 1970s, the bridge was opened to vehicles as a toll bridge after being abandoned by the railroad.
Other than cars now using this bridge instead of trains, not much has changed over the years, including the look of the bridge.
"We've replaced 400 cross ties in this bridge during the two years I've been in office. It's been a challenge keeping it up and going," said Lynn.
The plan is to keep the road and bridge open while the new structure is being constructed.
So what about the main bridge that crosses the Wabash River?
News 10 asked Lynn if there is any discussion on upgrading that bridge as well.
"We're in the process of looking into it through the new infrastructure bill to see if there's money out there so we can move into the planning stage."