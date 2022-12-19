New book showcases the history of Terre Haute's YWCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local author and historian wants to spotlight Terre Haute's YWCA.
Pat Bringman recently wrote a book titled "The Terre Haute YWCA Story."
It details the history of the "Y" from when it opened in 1902 to the present day.
Bringman and her husband wrote the book in two and a half years. She says the Y has been a staple in the community for decades.
Bringman says you're sure to find something new in her book.
The book costs $21.
Bringman will be signing them at the YMCA from 9-1 P.M. Tuesday and Wednesday. You can also reach out to her to get a copy.