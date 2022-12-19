 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold.
Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

New book showcases the history of Terre Haute's YWCA

  • Updated
  • 0
YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local author and historian wants to spotlight Terre Haute's YWCA.

Pat Bringman recently wrote a book titled "The Terre Haute YWCA Story."

It details the history of the "Y" from when it opened in 1902 to the present day.

Bringman and her husband wrote the book in two and a half years. She says the Y has been a staple in the community for decades.

Bringman says you're sure to find something new in her book.

The book costs $21.

Bringman will be signing them at the YMCA from 9-1 P.M. Tuesday and Wednesday. You can also reach out to her to get a copy.

Recommended for you