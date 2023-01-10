New beer to pay tribute to ISU sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sycamore fans will want to check out this latest drink from the Terre Haute Brewing Company.
The Crossroads Cream Ale pays tribute to Indiana State University athletics.
The beer can features isu's school colors and the sycamore athletics logo.
The beer will be unveiled at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on January 28. You can taste-test the beer and bring home a few for yourself.
Crossroads Cream Ale will be sold at the Hulman Center during Sycamore home games.
You can also buy it at Baesler's and 7th and 70 in Terre Haute.
A portion of all sales will go toward the Sycamore athletics program.