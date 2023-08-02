New art sculpture planned for Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Deming Park will soon have a new piece of artwork that will honor Vigo County history.
Art Spaces recently sought approval from the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Board. The newest sculpture along the Cultural Trail will honor the Lost Creek settlement, which was a group of African Americans who settled in Vigo County in the early 1800s.
"The goal is to have a sculpture people can stumble upon and hopefully be inspired to learn more about the settlement and all the impacts that is has on our community," said Ally Midgley, executive director of Art Spaces.
The hope is to have the sculpture ready to install at the park by early 2024.