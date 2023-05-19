New alert service looks to keep West Terre Haute residents better informed

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new service in West Terre Haute can help keep you better informed. The town recently signed up for "Reach Alerts."
It's a text communication service the town board can use to communicate with residents and businesses.
The board decided it needed a more direct line of communication. From emergencies to festivals the texts will help get information directly to the people who need it.
"Not only emergencies, we can put announcements out there, reminders, whatever we feel like we need to send out to everyone we can type it in there, we can schedule it two weeks out, we can send it immediately, West Terre Haute's clerk/treasurer Lisa McCalister said.
To sign up for the service, check out this link.