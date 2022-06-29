New additions coming to Terre Haute's Rea Park thanks to grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One park on Terre Haute's southside is getting some new additions and improvements.
The city hopes to refurbish the historical clubhouse located at the park. It hopes to use the building as a gathering space for weddings and dinners.
Additionally, a walking track, splash pad and playground will be added.
All of this is thanks to a $50,000 from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative.
Mayor Duke Bennett said he hopes the improvements help Rea Park become the south side's anchor park.
"It's an area that makes perfect sense," he said. "To have some green space that is much more than just golf and tennis."