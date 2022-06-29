 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

New additions coming to Terre Haute's Rea Park thanks to grant

Rea Park.bmp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One park on Terre Haute's southside is getting some new additions and improvements. 

The city hopes to refurbish the historical clubhouse located at the park. It hopes to use the building as a gathering space for weddings and dinners. 

Additionally, a walking track, splash pad and playground will be added. 

All of this is thanks to a $50,000 from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative. 

Mayor Duke Bennett said he hopes the improvements help Rea Park become the south side's anchor park. 

"It's an area that makes perfect sense," he said. "To have some green space that is much more than just golf and tennis." 

