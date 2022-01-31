new Ace Hardware Store 'nails' the location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new hardware store in town, and they "nailed-it" with the location!
Ace Hardware had its soft opening in the Meadow's Shopping Center on Monday!
The staff wanted to give the community a chance to take a look at its vast selection of materials -- ranging from grill equipment to décor.
The real grand opening will be in mid-March. There will be a grill-out, music, and a lot of fun activities for the public to enjoy.
Employees say the store has been really well-received, and that this new, convenient location was much-needed in the area.
"Nobody wants to drive across town to one of our competitors when your sink breaks, or you have a toilet repair that's needed right away. You would like to come right here and get it done...right here in your own neighborhood. Right in the middle of all these great neighborhoods that need somewhere close by to come to," General Manager Amber Eversole said.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.
It's the perfect place to stock up on snowstorm essentials!