New 730 area code to be added in southern Illinois starting next year

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - New phone customers in southern Illinois might see a different three-digit area code next year.
The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) says a new "730" will be added to parts of the state using the "618" area code on July 7, 2023.
This includes most of Jasper County, a tiny section of Clark County, and then Crawford, Lawrence and Richland counties in the Wabash Valley.
It is important to note current phone numbers will not change. This only includes new service or an additional line.
This whole process started over 20 years ago. The ICC says the request was filed in October 2000. It was approved in 2004, but the rollout was delayed as long as possible.
The ICC shared the following key points:
- Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
- What is a local call now will remain a local call.
- Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.
- Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.