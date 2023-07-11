New 730 area code coming to the Illinois 618 area code region

A growing demand for phone numbers in southern Illinois is leading to a change.
The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the implementation of the new 730 area code to overlay the existing 618 area code region.
The current 618 area code serves all or part of 37 counties, including communities like Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Effingham, Granite City, Edwardsville, and Marion, among many others.
Starting on July 7, customers in the 618 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line.
The 730 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region. Customers receiving the 730 area code will be required to dial 10 digits (the area code and phone number) for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers in the 618 area code do.
Telephone customers should know the following key facts about the 618/730 area code overlay:
● Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
● The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
● What is a local call now will remain a local call.
● Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between
the overlay area codes, and 1+ 10 digits for long distance calls.
● Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.
Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 730 area code as a valid. They should also check their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.
Contact local telephone service providers or visit the Illinois Commission website at https://www.icc.illinois.gov/programs/Area-Codes for more information.