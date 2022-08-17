New $700 million dollar project could be coming to Sullivan County soon

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the next 30 years, Sullivan County leaders say they are anticipating more than $2 billion dollars worth of investments coming to the county through solar and other renewable energy projects.
The newest project was announced on Wednesday and its known as the Maple Creek Energy Facility.
The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted to approve the project as an economic revitalization area at Wednesday's meeting. That moves this project one step closer to coming to the Wabash Valley.
Maple Creek Energy is a subsidiary of Advanced Power, a leading energy development company, based out of Boston, Massachusetts. They are planning to bring a modern, highly efficient natural gas electric-generation facility to Sullivan soon.
The $700 million dollar project will be located on State Road 63. It will produce 640 megawatts of power and will be used to power more than 600,000 homes.
They say the facility will significantly reduce CO2 emissions and water consumption.
Leaders say that not only will this new facility have a positive environmental impact, but also a powerful economic impact.
The goal is to bring up to 550 construction jobs to the area during the two-three year construction period. Additionally, when the facility is up and running, Maple Creek Energy will have up to 20 full-time jobs with an average salary of $100,000 each.
Sullivan County Council Member, Nick Cullison, says this will be a huge benefit to the area.
"We are the hotspot for this new energy boost," Cullison said. "Sullivan County is it. They've done studies and that's why they are back and other companies are coming to invest. This one is bringing a lot of full time jobs. I am ecstatic about it. This is what we've been looking for."
There are some concerns about the new facility, specifically about noise, that are already being addressed. One of the suggestions is to plant more trees on the property to block out the noise.
After moving on from the Economic Revitalization Commission, the facility will be discussed and voted on by the County Commissioners before it goes before the County Council for final approval.