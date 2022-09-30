New 12 Points Ordinance hopes to expand development and growth even more in the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley neighborhood has seen a lot of positive growth in recent years. Now, a new city ordinance is looking to further that growth and development.
In the 12 Points Neighborhood in Terre Haute, several new businesses have opened in the last two years. This includes Ferm Fresh.
"It's fantastic, just from being in this 12 Points location, we've learned a lot about the area and the history it used to be, so I think the more the merrier," Megan Gossett, the co-owner of Ferm Fresh, said. "It's really cool to be a part of [this area]."
And Pat Goodwin, a lifelong Terre Haute resident agrees. He is now introducing a new ordinance to the Terre Haute City Council.
The ordinance will make it easier for new businesses to build from the ground up by establishing new zoning requirements.
"The problem with our current zoning codes is that if you'd want to build a building like this beautiful historic building, these current codes would not allow you to do that," he said. "This will relax some of those requirements."
20 years ago, a similar ordinance was passed for downtown Terre Haute. Goodwin says it's time for 12 points to have a turn.
"People have stories passed down from generations from way back in the 1920s and 1930s when this was a very bustling neighborhood," he said. "We think that can come back. We think this can be the "Broad Ripple" of Terre Haute that is a nice district for shopping and entertainment."
If passed, 12 Points' business owners, like the Gossett's, could have even more to look forward to as their business grows.
"It's going to be a destination to be in," she said. "We have so many different businesses and the more that you have the more that you can do."
City council members will meet next Thursday to discuss and potentially vote on the 12 Points Ordinance.