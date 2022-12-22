"Neither snow, nor rain..." USPS expected to deliver last bits of holiday mail despite incoming winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's crunch time for the United States Postal Service. Postal workers are working hard to bring the holiday magic.
Gary McGaha is a 20-year veteran with USPS. He has spent the majority of that time as a letter carrier. He loves his job, especially during the holiday season.
"Everybody is excited to see you this time of year," he said. "Because you are bringing them something. They're excited to get that gift."
Mail carriers like McGaha have been working hard to bring people those gifts.
The holidays are peak times for the postal service with many days beginning early and ending later.
"We'll go in at 6 a.m. and load up our trucks," McGaha said. "[We] deliver nothing but packages until 8, 9 o'clock. Then, we go back and get our mail ready. Then, we'll go back out and start delivering mail. Then, usually anywhere between 10:30 and 11:30, we'll go back for another trip of packages."
With Mother Nature brewing up a winter storm just days before Christmas, some residents may be concerned about their mail arriving.
While the weather may delay your package from arriving on time, McGaha said it will get there because nothing can stop him or his fellow carriers, according to the mail carrier code.
"Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night will keep us from our rounds," he said. "You'll get that package. Guarantee that!"
Still, there are some things you can do to help McGaha and his fellow workers during the storm.
He asks you to create a clear path to your porch and mailbox after the snow has fallen. Also, try and keep your porch and the steps free of ice. This is so your mail carrier can safely walk to and from their car.
Also, leave a porch light on when it turns dark, so carriers can find your porch.
Despite the frigid temperatures and incoming snow, McGaha said mail carriers will be out delivering the last bits of holiday mail.
"Just be patient with us," he said. "We'll get it there. We will get it there."
For packaging tracking and more, visit USPS.com by clicking here.