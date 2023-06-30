Neighbors help neighbors as the community rallies after severe weather

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands are currently without power in the Wabash Valley. While residents wait for the lights inside to turn back on, many are stepping outside to help their community recover.

News 10 talked with one resident who says people here are always open to help when it is needed most.

And it's not just the professionals picking up the city. When driving around Terre Haute, you will see many locals cutting trees or limbs that have fallen in their yards after Thursday's storm.

Since many people are powerless, they have focused on doing their part to pick up what they can while staying safe.

Ryan Baker is a Terre Haute resident living in Idle Creek.

He says that when the worst comes to worst, he knows his neighborhood and community will be there for each other.

"It means the world to me. It is really cool to have a nice neighborhood where everyone gets along really well. Everybody pitches in, we have our differences, but when something bad happens, everyone always pitches in to get things done," Baker said.

Baker says that as long as there is work to be done, he will continue to help those around him.

"Yeah, we will be working late tonight, and I am sure we are going to come back in the morning and get more done. We will keep working next week."

An Emergency Declaration

On Friday, we learned that many will be without power for what could be days.

County leaders understand that people want to help, but they also want those people to be safe.

That is why they put the Vigo County emergency declaration in place on Thursday.

"Enforcement behind the proclamation is try to just keep people home. You know, they want to get out and see what is going on, but the more people that were off the road, the better we could quickly react and get to those areas that did have power lines like this one behind us." County commissioner Chris Switzer said.

Switzers explained that outside of keeping citizens safe. The declaration allows for potential federal assistance.

"The emergency declaration is kind of there because if we were to need state assistance or federal assistance, in this instance from this storm, it's good to have that in place," Switzer said.