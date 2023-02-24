Neglected Parke County horse taken to equine rescue

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Parke County said they've rescued a neglected horse in the Judson area.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the horse getting loose and eating a neighbor's feed.
Residents in the area cared for the horse while its owners couldn't be located.
The Indiana Board of Animal Health helped in the investigation The horse was removed and taken to an equine rescue.
Officials have not identified the owners but said the case was sent to the Parke County Prosecutor's Office.