Neglect investigation leads to animal rescue, discovery of two dozen dead alpacas

Owen County Sheriff's Office

(Owen County Sheriff's Office picture from 2021 via Facebook)

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Owen County Sheriff's Office says a neglect report led to the discovery of several animals in poor condition, including 28 deceased Alpacas.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies served an order to seize animals at SuPaca Farms on Monday. The property is located on North County Line Road East south of Gosport.

Owen Circuit Court 1 issued the order after an investigation into alleged neglect of animals at the property. The Sheriff's Office says the Indiana State Veterinary Office assessed the condition of the animals. 

Officials determined the animals on the property were in poor health, lacked food and water, and were severely malnourished. Deputies, along with the Owen County Humane Society, seized seven alpacas, three llamas, nine dogs, three chickens, and two horses. They were taken by the Owen County Humane Society to receive medical care and temporary placement.

The Sheriff's Office reports 28 deceased Alpacas were also located on the property.

The investigation is ongoing and police reports will be submitted to the Owen County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of any potential criminal charges.

 

