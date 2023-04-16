Need some clean water for your garden? Rain barrels are available in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're on the lookout for a good clean way to water your garden for the spring and summer, this is it!
The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District is selling rain barrels. The barrels are made of recycled food pickling containers, meaning they are food-grade and safe. They hold up to 55 gallons of water and come fully assembled.
Organizers explain why this is a great option for watering your plants and garden.
"The rain water is a natural, you know, chemical free water. It's good for your plants. It's soft," said Becky Steele, with the Vigo SWCD.
The barrels cost $75 and are guaranteed for 5 years if well taken care of. You can order one here.
Orders for a barrel are due by May 1.