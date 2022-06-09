"NEAT" program gives students a chance to learn about different career paths

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be summer break, but sounds of innovation and learning-filled a local school on Thursday.
The Vigo County School Corporation is hosting "New Emerging Automation Technology" or "NEAT Camp."
It allows students to look at occupations and skills that don't involve four years of college.
Students learn the fundamentals of different tools. We saw them exploring welding and carpentry with supervised simulations and demonstrations.
Instructors say they get a chance to open a whole new world for the students.
"We let them know it's okay if you don't obtain a four-year degree. There are other ways to get an education. Two-year degrees, internships, and apprenticeships," Inee Mahan told us.