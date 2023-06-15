Nearly 2,000 receive more than half a million dollars in free medical care through Indiana National Guard's Terre Haute mission

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana Air National Guard mission in Terre Haute helped nearly 2,000 people receive free medical care.
The 181st Intelligence Wing, based in Terre Haute, teamed up with community partners to host an Innovative Readiness Training Mission. It was a seven-day mission at the Boys and Girls Club called "Hoosier Care."
The goal was to offer real-world training to improve military readiness while building community relationships.
On Thursday, the Air National Guard released a breakdown of how many people stopped in for care. In total, 1,981 people stopped in to receive care, with some receiving care in multiple areas.
- 2,169 medical procedures,
- 2,514 dental procedures,
- 2,347 optometry procedures,
- 669 nutritional counseling sessions
- 6 behavioral health consultations.
The estimated cost of all of the free care provided would have been $564,429.