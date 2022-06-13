Near record-breaking heat this week - here's what you need to know to stay safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Storm Team 10 is predicting near record-breaking temperatures this week. Highs could reach around 100° Fahrenheit, with a heat index near 110° Fahrenheit.
The heat index is what you get when combining air temperature and humidity; that's the amount of water in the air. Stay inside or wear light-colored, loose clothing if you have to be outside.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are major concerns. Here are the symptoms for both. Heat exhaustion will leave you feeling dizzy and sweaty. Heat stroke may give you a throbbing headache and you won't sweat. Your skin may feel cool and clammy if you are suffering with heat exhaustion. Your skin may be red and hot with heat stroke.
Both are serious conditions, but if you think you are dealing with heat stroke, you need to go to the hospital. If it's heat exhaustion, get somewhere cool.