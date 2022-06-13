Near record-breaking heat this week - here's what you need to know to stay safe

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GREENE

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE,
NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY,
PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBYVILLE,
SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Near record-breaking heat this week - here's what you need to know to stay safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Storm Team 10 is predicting near record-breaking temperatures this week. Highs could reach around 100° Fahrenheit, with a heat index near 110° Fahrenheit.

The heat index is what you get when combining air temperature and humidity; that's the amount of water in the air. Stay inside or wear light-colored, loose clothing if you have to be outside.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are major concerns. Here are the symptoms for both. Heat exhaustion will leave you feeling dizzy and sweaty. Heat stroke may give you a throbbing headache and you won't sweat. Your skin may feel cool and clammy if you are suffering with heat exhaustion. Your skin may be red and hot with heat stroke.

Both are serious conditions, but if you think you are dealing with heat stroke, you need to go to the hospital. If it's heat exhaustion, get somewhere cool.

Recommended for you