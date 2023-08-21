Near-full abortion ban now in place in the Hoosier state

 Skip to main content
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A near-total abortion ban went into effect in Indiana on Monday.

It's after the state supreme court decided it would not re-hear a case that challenged the law. The decision was handed down Monday morning.

The ACLU of Indiana challenged the ban last year. The ban would have restricted the vast majority of abortions in the state.

A state judge struck down the injunction. The ACLU filed a petition seeking a re-hearing. On Monday, that petition was denied.

The abortion ban was supposed to go into effect at the beginning of this month. That's when most Indiana clinics stopped providing abortions.

The ACLU says it will continue to fight the law in court.

