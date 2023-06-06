NCAA posts the schedule of ISU's Super Regional games in Texas - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about what's next for the Indiana State University baseball team.
After ISU's win over Iowa last weekend, the Sycamores will go head-to-head with Texas Christian University in the Super Regionals round in Fort Worth, Texas.
On Tuesday morning, the NCAA posted the schedule.
The first game will happen on Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m. Game two will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will happen on June 11. The NCAA did not share a time for the potential third game.
You can catch games one and two on ESPNU.
