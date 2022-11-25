Native American Heritage Day

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and isolated slick spots. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface temperatures will drop below freezing through the course of the night which may cause areas of black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses. Warm ground temps should limit black ice outside of those locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Be prepared for slick spots on bridges and overpasses. &&