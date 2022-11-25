WABASH VALLEY, Ind. - Native American Heritage Day honors and celebrates the culture and accomplishments of Native Americans.
Learning about Native Americans is easier than you think. In fact, there are two places where you can get an interactive history lesson in the Wabash Valley.
The Native American Museum is located in Dobbs Park in Terre Haute.
This museum displays Native American artifacts and teaches visitors how they lived.
The museum provides many tours to students, showing a variety of objects used by Native Americans. The director of the museum says she wants to give visitors a complete view of history.
"Just what their daily lives were like, hunting, fishing, gardening... Cause they lived at a survival existence, level. They didn't have a lot of luxury, so how did they survive," said Creedon.
Creedon says it's important for people to acknowledge this day and encourages others to appreciate the culture.
"It's our country's history. A lot of us have some native ancestry way back, but even if you don't, it's what made America "America." So it's good to know these different groups and their stories factor in," said Creedon.
Hugh Oxendine is the President of the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park. This historical park is located in Fairbanks, Indiana.
The parks mission is to honor the native people and preserve their memory and history.
"A lot of tribes were located in this area...These mounds make it a permanent part of the history of Native Americans. A visual reference point for people to say, "Oh, they were here," said Oxendine.
The park has many attractions for visitors to experience. This includes drum ceremonies, sculptures, celebrations and gatherings, shelters, and more.
Oxendine says this park allows him to reflect on and appreciate his ancestors.
"I did not get involved with this until later in my life. I always heard my family was Native American... It means something to me, a connection to the land and the people that used to be here," said Oxendine.
To learn more about the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park, you can go here.
For the Native American Museum, you can go here, or contact them at 812-877-6007.