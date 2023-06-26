 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

Why the heat index matters more than the temperature in a heat wave

(CNN) — Checking the temperature reading during a heat wave won’t tell the whole sweltering story. It’s going to feel a lot hotter.

Blame the heat index, also called “apparent temperature.” It’s a combination of air temperature and humidity, and it measures what the body actually feels, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

“We should pay attention because of the way we, as humans, cool down,” she said.

“We cool down by sweating, and that sweat evaporates off of our bodies, in turn decreasing our body temperature,” she said. When it is really humid outside, the air’s saturation level makes sweating much less effective: The sweat just builds up on skin like in a sauna, and the body doesn’t cool down naturally.

So, a place with a predicted temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit and relative humidity of 73% can expect it to feel like 111 degrees, she said. And a forecast high temperature of 97 degrees, with relative humidity of 71%, will make it feel like 105.

And that’s not even in the sun.

“When we, as meteorologists, forecast the high temperatures or the heat index, that is in the shade,” Brink said. “The sun definitely makes it worse.”

In “direct sunlight, the heat index value can be increased by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to the National Weather Service.

And the climate crisis is expected to increase exposure to dangerous heat index levels by 50% to 100% in much of the tropics and by up to 10 times across much of the globe, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Nature.

Of course, there are ways to combat the heat.

“We can beat it by getting inside near an air conditioner, staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and wearing moisture-wicking clothes,” Brink said.

Minding that advice is especially important when nighttime and early morning lows approach high temperature records, she said. Overnight heat and the heat index were key factors in Chicago’s 1995 heat wave, when more than 700 residents died.

“If it doesn’t cool down enough overnight, there is not enough time for heat relief, especially in big cities where there are a ton of buildings, asphalt, concrete,” Brink said. “These things absorb heat throughout the day and hold onto them at night. It is a cumulative effect.”

Stifling heat often traces to a large “dome” of high pressure that parks over a region and acts like a “lid” on the atmosphere, Brink said. As hot air tries to escape, the heat dome’s lid causes the air to sink. And when air sinks, it warms.

