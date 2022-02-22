Ukrainian foreign minister: 'No sanctions will be enough' until Russian forces leave Ukraine

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Thursday,
March 3.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 23.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Tuesday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Tuesday /9:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 22.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.4 feet Thursday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 2 to
15.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ukrainian foreign minister: 'No sanctions will be enough' until Russian forces leave Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Ukrainian foreign minister: 'No sanctions will be enough' until Russian forces leave Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 22.

 Carolyn Kaster/Pool/AP

Ukraine's foreign minister on Tuesday said that "no sanctions will be enough" until Russian forces leave Ukraine, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in the country as independent and announced he would deploy "peacekeeping" forces there.

"No sanctions will be enough until Russian boots withdraw from Ukrainian soil," Dmytro Kuleba told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

Do you think the United States should provide direct military support (troops on the ground and air support, for example) to Ukraine?

You voted:

Earlier Tuesday, President Joe Biden unveiled tough new sanctions to punish Moscow, describing the events underway in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion." Kuleba told Tapper those sanctions are "just the beginning of the process of deterring President Putin and making him withdraw," adding that it "certainly won't be enough."

Kuleba, asked by Tapper what he thinks Putin's intentions are, said Tuesday that Putin's "ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine."

"He is not interested in parts of Ukraine. He is not interested in even keeping the entire country in his control. He wants idea of the Ukrainian statehood to fail," the foreign minister continued.

Kuleba met with Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on Tuesday. He also spoke with reporters at the State Department alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the day.

Blinken announced during the appearance that he had canceled a planned meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva this week following Putin's announcement of an invasion. Blinken said the US remains committed to diplomacy "if Russia is prepared to take demonstrable steps to provide the international community with any degree of confidence it's serious about de-escalating and finding a diplomatic solution."

Blinken said Putin's remarks Monday had confirmed "his plan all along has been to invade Ukraine," and that Russia's issues with NATO have just been "an excuse to mask the fact that what this is about is President Putin's view that Ukraine is not a sovereign country."

Kuleba said during his State Department remarks that Ukraine has no plans to evacuate Mariupol and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine following Putin's orders. He said his nation has two plans: diplomacy, and, if that fails, fighting to defend itself.

"Plan A is to utilize every tool of diplomacy to deter Russia and prevent further escalation," he said. "And if that fails, plan B is to fight for every inch of our land, in every city and every village -- to fight until we win, of course."

Asked by Tapper later Tuesday to share his message to Americans wondering why they should care, Kuleba said in part that "if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, other players across the globe who want to change rules, who want to bypass the United States, they will see that this is possible -- that the West is uncapable of defending what it stands for."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you