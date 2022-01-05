The oldest known US WWII veteran dies at 112

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. On Thursday...the crest on
the Wabash is expected to be below Hutsonville...and the crest on
the White River is expected to be near Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1015
AM CST /1115 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CST Wednesday /10:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CST Wednesday /10:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The oldest known US WWII veteran dies at 112

World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he passed away Wednesday at the age of 112.

 Gerald Herbert/AP

The oldest known living US World War II veteran died Wednesday at 112, the National WWII Museum said.

Lawrence Brooks was drafted into the US Army at 31 and spent World War II in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines, according to the museum. After the war, he worked as a forklift operator for 40 years.

Brooks' wife, Leona, died in November 2008, and he is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, the museum said in a statement.

Since 2014, the museum said it has hosted birthday parties for Brooks', including socially distanced gatherings in recent years, citing his good humor and enthusiasm at these celebrations.

"He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith, and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," Stephen J. Watson, museum president and CEO said.

"His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."

Prominent figures responded to the news of his death, including President Joe Biden.

"I'm saddened to learn that Lawrence Brooks -- who was the oldest surviving U.S. WWII veteran -- has passed. I had the honor of speaking with him last year, and he was truly the best of America. I'm keeping his loved ones in my prayers," Biden tweeted.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards also tweeted his condolences, thanking Brooks for his service.

"I am sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Lawrence Brooks, America's oldest World War II veteran and a proud Louisianan. I am thankful I had the chance to meet him and learn from his service. Please join me and @FirstLadyofLA in praying for his family during this time," the governor tweeted.

The museum said that Brooks' passing underscores the urgency and importance of their mission to preserve stories of the men and women who served in World War II for future generations. Of the 16 million US veterans who fought in World War II, approximately 240,000 remain alive, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

