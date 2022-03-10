Harris says US and Poland are united, despite fighter jets episode

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.0 feet Friday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
19.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  0
Harris says US and Poland are united, despite fighter jets episode

US Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here in Warsaw, Poland on March 10, says "The United States and Poland are united in what we have done and are prepared to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, full stop"

 Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris sought to reinforce cooperative ties between the United States and Poland as she met with the Polish President in the wake of an apparent disconnect between the two countries over providing Ukraine with fighter jets.

"I want to be very clear. The United States and Poland are united in what we have done and are prepared to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, full stop," Harris said alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda during a joint news conference.

Harris was tasked on Thursday with smoothing over a relationship with a key ally after the US rejected Poland's surprise proposal to facilitate the transfer of its jets to Ukraine. Poland's offer to deliver the jets to Ukraine was designed to avoid the appearance of Poland directly arming Ukraine. However, the proposal created a conundrum for the US, which is also intent on avoiding direct conflict with Russia. The offer had also not been discussed with the US before Poland announced it publicly.

Harris skirted directly addressing the issue during the news conference and instead underscored the military support the United States is already providing Ukraine short of air power, including antitank missiles.

"We're making deliveries every day in terms of what we can do," Harris said.

Asked what more Ukraine could expect, Harris said, "That is an ongoing process and that is not going to stop to the extent there is a need."

Harris emphasized during the news conference that she was traveling to one of NATO's easternmost allies to show the United States' commitment to the region's security and announced the delivery of two new Patriot missile systems to Poland.

"What is at stake, this very moment, are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance. And in particular, the issue of the importance of defending sovereignty and territorial integrity and in this case of Ukraine," Harris said as she began a joint news conference with Polish President

"The United States is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory. The United States takes seriously that an attack against one is an attack against all," Harris said.

A tough diplomatic assignment

Alongside Duda, Harris said her presence in Warsaw was a signal of American commitment to the alliance.

"I am here in Poland as an expression of the enduring and important relationship, that, again, has been longstanding, but in particular on the issue of Ukraine is unified and is clear: we will do everything together in partnership, in solidarity to support what is necessary at this very moment in terms of the humanitarian and security needs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," she said.

She said the US was fulfilling requests to provide Poland with Patriot missiles. A spokesman for US European Command said in a statement Tuesday night that the US was sending two new Patriot missile batteries to Poland as defensive weapons to counter any potential threat to US and NATO allies amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Patriots are air defense missile systems designed to counter and destroy incoming short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft and cruise missiles.

"What compels us also is the moral outrage that all civilized nations feel when we look at what is happening: innocent men, women, children, grandmothers, grandfathers who are fleeing everything," Harris said.

Harris added that "atrocities of unimaginable proportions" were underway in Ukraine. However, she stopped short of calling Russia's actions in Ukraine war crimes.

"We are also very clear that any intentional attack on innocent civilians is a violation," Harris said, adding, "The UN has set up a process by which there will be a review and investigations, and we will of course participate as appropriate and necessary."

But she said images from Ukraine clearly showed atrocities taking place, even before an investigation determines what to call them.

"I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities," she said.

Duda was more direct, calling war crimes "obvious" in Ukraine and saying refugees coming to his country have evidence of it on their phones.

Before they sat down for talks, Harris greeted Duda at the entrance to the Belvedere Palace. Under a blue sunny sky, they shook hands and spoke through face masks before walking indoors.

Harris met first with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the chancellery building, laying out her primary focus for the visit: reaffirming American commitment to eastern flank NATO allies.

"I wish it were under other circumstances," she said of her visit.

The fighter jet issue didn't arise directly in Harris's first public appearance, though she has said she was ready to discuss security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. She also said she was working to reinforce US commitment to ensure Russia faces a "serious and severe consequence" for its invasion of Ukraine.

And she thanked the Polish Prime Minister and his country for welcoming Ukrainian refugees with "courage and generosity."

Rejected fighter jet proposal hands over meeting

The timing of the back-and-forth over the Polish fighter jet proposal inevitably meant it would be one of the major flashpoints of Harris' diplomatic mission, though it was scheduled days before the dust-up unfolded.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday described the situation as a "temporary breakdown in communication." She said the jets issue will not be the focus of Harris' meeting with Duda, but the vice president is expected to help patch things up.

"Obviously the vice president is on her way there, not related to this particular issue which will be worked through military channels, but it was more about the mechanism for how it would be delivered and that is the issue that is operational and we're still discussing," Psaki said.

Psaki also said there are "clearly logistical challenges" with the proposal from Poland, including getting planes into Ukraine in a way that is not escalatory, potentially having to disassemble and reassemble planes, and ensuring the aircrafts' safe movement amid a war.

However, the Pentagon on Wednesday flat out rejected the idea, with spokesman John Kirby saying in a briefing that the US doesn't support the transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine, either by Poland transferring them to Ukraine with the US backfilling Poland's fleet or by Poland transferring the MiG-29s to the US to then give them to Ukraine.

The US intelligence community believes transferring the planes to Ukraine now could be seen by Russian President Vladimir Putin as an "escalatory step," Kirby said.

"The intelligence community has assessed that the transfer of MiG-29's to Ukraine may be mistaken as escalatory and could result in significant Russian reaction that might increase the prospects of a military escalation with NATO," Kirby said.

The Defense Department said in lieu of facilitating the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine, the US is in discussion with "many countries" about providing additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

A show of western unity

Harris' trip is part of the US' larger diplomatic push to reinforce the West's unity against Russian aggression in Ukraine. The vice president is also playing a role in reassuring NATO's eastern European member countries amid concerns that Russia may have its sights set on them next.

Officials have said Harris plans to use the trip to focus mainly on "next steps" in eastern Europe's handling of the ongoing conflict, including future plans related to sanctions, refugees and military assistance to Ukraine.

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Europe was evident right outside her door.

Just across the street from her hotel in Warsaw is the central bus station where refugees fleeing violence in Ukraine have been arriving by the thousands since last week.

Inside, volunteers in yellow vests are directing the new arrivals to counters helping with accommodation, translation and onward journeys. Long lines wrap around tables offering hot coffee and sandwiches. Boxes of donated clothes are positioned in corners and piles of diapers and baby products are available for the taking.

The new arrivals appeared dazed and somewhat disoriented, albeit relieved to have arrived in Poland. None said they knew the American vice president was also in Warsaw, staying in the hotel next door.

One woman, who declined to provide her name, had just arrived with a small family and their husky mix. She said she didn't know Harris was visiting Warsaw; after all, she'd just completed a long journey out of Ukraine.

If she had a message for the United States, it was simply: "please help Ukraine."

Harris is scheduled to hold a roundtable with refugees later Thursday after meeting with Duda. She will also meet with Ukrainian refugees and American diplomats who relocated to Poland from the US Embassy in Kyiv, which closed amid the conflict.

She'll also meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is visiting at the same time, and will speak to US and Polish troops on Friday.

The vice president will also travel to Romania to meet with the country's president and staff at the US embassy. And like Poland, Romania is a NATO member where the US has deployed troops amid heightened tensions with Russia.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

