Alabama becomes the 22nd state to allow people to carry concealed guns without permit

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama becomes the 22nd state to allow people to carry concealed guns without permit

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama becomes the 22nd state to allow people to carry concealed guns without permit

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation to allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit.

 Mickey Welsh/Advertiser/USA TODAY NETWORK

People in Alabama will not be required to obtain a permit or undergo a background check to carry a concealed weapon beginning next year.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed Thursday legislation into law that removes the requirement for concealed carry permit -- making Alabama the 22nd state to adopt that policy.

"Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights," Ivey said in a statement. "I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today."

The law, which goes into effect on January 1, essentially allows people to have a gun in their jacket, purse or car without having a permit. The state does not currently require a permit to openly carry a weapon nor background checks for gun purchase.

The legislation was opposed by the Alabama Sheriff's Association, which had rallied against it earlier this month at the state Capitol, arguing that permit-less conceal carry laws would make it easier for people to obtain guns and not register them.

Legislatures nationwide have been considering permit-less carry measures in at least six other states, including Georgia, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska.

The bills are advancing against the backdrop of a rise in gun violence and homicides and after homicides spiked in 2020.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association applauded Ivey's move, calling it an "NRA Victory."

"Alabamians are safer because of it. Thank you to pro-gun Alabama House & Senate lawmakers for making self-defense a priority. Thank you to NRA members for never giving up," the tweet said.

In a statement, the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action also said it will keep supporting the effort nationwide.

"NRA will continue to champion this God-given right until every state in the nation is a constitutional carry state," said Jason Ouimet, the institute's director.

CNN has reached out to the Alabama Sheriff's Association and the NRA for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Emma Tucker contributed to this report.