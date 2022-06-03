National Road Yard Sale continues through the weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - National Road Yard Sales are happening now in the Wabash Valley.
You'll find deals on U.S 40 from Maryland to Missouri.
More sales are popping up as the weekend starts. We caught up with some bargain hunters around Seelyville.
They told us these sales make it easy to find things to help others in need.
"Yeah, we just help the people in need, who need stuff. We look on their pages and stuff and see what they need. And if we see it out and about, we'll get it," Loretta Rukes & Kara Sturm said.
The sales are planned through Sunday.