National Park Service is asking for your help in solving a theft case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Park Service is asking for your help to solve a theft.
Leaders are investigating panel covers that were stolen from George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes.
The historic bronze lampposts were installed in 1932 and surround the park grounds including the George Rogers Clark Memorial.
If you have information related to the removal or possession of these historic items, you're asked to contact the park at 812-882-1776 or email joey_herron@nps.gov.
Tips will be kept anonymous.