National non-profit organization stops by Vigo County schools to teach compassion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A non-profit that goes to schools across the country to talk about the importance of compassion is speaking in Terre Haute.
Volunteers with "Rachel's Challenge" are encouraging kids to seek out positive influences and approach the world with kindness. The goal is to thwart school violence, bullying and self-harm.
Each grade level goes through a different program. The older the kids are, the more they hear about Rachel Scott's story.
Rachel was the first victim of the Columbine School massacre. She believed kindness could change the world. Coordinators say this message is needed as kids are still adjusting to life after the pandemic.
"Since we've come out of the pandemic, we've noticed that the interactions of our students with each other, with staff and just within the general community just have a different tone to them," Dr. Megan Kirk from the Vigo County School Corporation said.
This is for more than just kids in school. There will be public meetings open to the community.
It's happening Tuesday night at Woodrow Wilson, Wednesday night at West Vigo High School and Thursday at Honey Creek Middle School.
Each event begins at 6:30 p.m. Kids below the 6th grade cannot attend due to age restrictions.