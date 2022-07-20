National Night Out date set for Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Marshall, Illinois, are getting ready for this year's National Night Out.
It's an annual event packed with lots of family fun.
The National Night Out connects community members with first responders like police, firefighters, and EMTs.
This year's event is on August 5 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. central time.
You can expect bouncy houses, a petting zoo and plenty of live demonstrations from first responders.
Following the event, you can swim for free at the Marshall pool until 11:00 P.M. central time.