INDIANA (WTHI) – Monday, April 18, is National Line-Worker Appreciation Day.
When severe weather rolls in or the lights go out, line workers mobilize.
Line-workers chase storms, climb poles and understand the intricacies of the energy grid.
The Bureau of Labor says there are about 124,000 electrical power-line installers and repairers in the United States.
In Indiana, 660 duke energy and contract line workers make up the team.
They are responsible for about 37,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines across the state.
Those who wish to honor line workers and their families can use #thankalineworker on social media.