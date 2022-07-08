National grant set to help renovate historic Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to a national grant, one downtown Terre Haute restaurant will get a facelift.
The Saratoga Restaurant was awarded a grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The restaurant will receive $40,000 from the group. Of the money, $30,000 will go towards renovating and preserving the building's exterior.
The Saratoga is one of 25 businesses in the nation to receive the award.
The owners say that after more than 80 years of business, it's humbling to be honored nationally.
"It's sort of emotional for me because I do think of the first generation and what they did to work so hard and to make 5th and Wabash a downtown dining destination," Owner Cathy Azar told News 10.
Renovation on the building's exterior is scheduled to begin in September and wrap up by October.