National day of observance for "No Menthol Sunday"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -
According to Tobacco Free Vigo, nearly 65,000 African Americans die from smoking related illnesses every year. That is why "No Menthol Sunday" is so important, especially in Vigo County.
No Menthol Sunday is a day of observance organized by the Center for Black Health Equity. It is designed to help raise awareness for African American communities being heavily targeted by tobacco companies. Shannon Giles is the head coordinator of Tobacco Free Vigo, she says this is not just a new issue.
"Always, since the 50s it has been that way," she said. "There have been constant efforts among policy makers to change that, there has been constant lobbying for tobacco producers to have to change their products and the way they are marketed, but it has actually increased."
That is where No Menthol Sunday comes into play, especially in Vigo County. Throughout last week, No Menthol Sunday information packets were sent to local African American churches.
This week, they received learning materials like coloring books for children and forms for reasons to take a pledge to stop smoking. Giles says it is important to speak awareness for the harm that smoking can cause.
"Talk to the actual black communities and say, look this is what is going on and this is something that you need to get involved in," she said. "Advocate for yourselves, along with the rest of use that believe this is a disparity that needs to be changed."
To see what is offered through Tobacco Free Vigo and list of contacts, click here.