National Association of Letter Carriers hosts 32nd Annual Food Drive to Help Those in Need

You can help get food to people in need by using the power of your mailbox this week.
The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting a food drive. This is the 32nd year for the event.
Letter carriers will drop off bags in mailboxes throughout Terre Haute and Clinton this week.
If you'd like to donate, simply fill them up, and leave them at your mailbox on Saturday.
Leaders of the program say they're hoping for an even better turnout than last year.
"We didn't do it for a few years because of Covid, so last year we came back to doing it. And last year, between Terre Haute and Clinton, we collected 100,090 pounds," Jessica Chambers told us.
You can leave your donations at your mailbox on Saturday morning or drop them off ahead of time at Kroger or Baesler's.
Donations collected in Terre Haute will benefit Covenant Cooperative Ministries. Clinton donations will go to the Vermillion County Food Pantry.