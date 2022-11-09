National Adoption Awareness Month - One Family's Story

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For hundreds of kids every year, aging out of the foster care system is a tragic reality.
It's "National Adoption Awareness Month, " and many children and teens are in need of finding a home. Although for some, that journey is much harder.
Michael Steimel is a single father in Terre Haute with three children. After a lengthy process, Steimel adopted fourteen-year-old Jaylen over a year ago.
Before getting adopted, Jaylen had been placed in over twenty-five different foster homes since of the age of two. Jaylen says teenagers like him struggle in the foster care system.
"Teenagers go through a lot of depression and need someone to stick with them, and people usually don't do that. They give up, said Jaylen Steimel."
Steimel says Jaylen has made huge strides to compared to where he used to be.
"He was scared, not trusting, on seven different medications, now eight months later, he's a different kid. He's a happy, healthy fourteen-year-old, he's on no medications and just doing excellent, and most of these kids can do the same thing," said Michael Steimel.
Jaylen is currently homeschooled. He and his father love to spend their time outside playing football and driving around.
Many families are unaware that you don't need to be married to adopt. Steimel says being a single parent can be a challenge, but it's worth it.
"It's a 24/7 job, being by yourself, you have to play both roles of both parents, and it can be tough at times," said Michael Steimel.
Jaylen is relieved he found his forever home. his father took a video of the day he finally left his foster home for the last time.
"Where are you going," said Michael Steimel. "I'm going home," said Jaylen Steimel. "I love you, Landin David," said Michael Steimel. "I love you too, Dad. Let's go home,"Jaylen Steimel.
Jaylen will be attending school in person soon and is excited to meet new friends.
Steimel says he still has more love to give and is currently going through the adoption process again to adopt another child.
For more information on adoption, you can go here to "Indiana America's Kids Belong."