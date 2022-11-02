BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. This month helps older dogs and cats at shelters connect with new owners.
The Clay County Humane Society provides a home for homeless and unwanted cats and dogs in Clay County.
The shelter currently holds 74 animals. This includes three senior dogs and three senior cats.
Shannon Scheurmann is the Assistant Manager at Clay County Humane Society. She says there's a huge misconception about adopting older pets.
"Because it's older, their think that it's already set in its ways, and that's not necessarily true. It can teach an old dog new tricks. That is a myth that you can't," said Sheurmann.
Sassy is the shelter's oldest senior. She lived with a family for 16 years. Although she recently got dropped off by her owners, who could no longer care for her.
"She's been sweet the whole time, but she was just scared she didn't know what was going on. Going from a home environment to a shelter. We can't provide them all the luxuries they would, you know in a home, but we can provide her with everything she needs," said Sheurmann.
Sassy does have a tumor but currently showing no symptoms from it. Don't be fooled by her age though, she still acts like a puppy who loves to play and be around people.
"We've had some interest in her, but again the senior thing and the tumor thing seem to scare people away. She just needs someone to love her," said Sheurmann.
Like Sassy, many pets at the shelter are hoping to find their "Fur-ever" home.
"They want that connection with a puppy, but senior dogs are just as loyal as puppies would be, and sometimes even more loyal because they understand that you are where the love comes from," said Shuermann.
If you're interested in adopting a senior pet, come to the Clay County Humane Society. Here, you can find your own furry friend.